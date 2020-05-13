SHINER: Remington Jagger Haynes, 2 years old, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born June 9, 2017, in Victoria to Robert Haynes and Jessica Cerny.
She was here for such a little while but brought such joy, loved music, dancing, always ready to go for a ride and playing with her dog Milo. Remington always made a big impression with everybody she met.
Survivors are her parents; maternal grandparents; Juanita Susie Cerny (J.P.) of Shiner, Felix Cerny Jr. (Carrie) of Shiner; paternal grandfather, Robert Haynes Sr. of Houston; sisters, Xzadia, Jzae and Nizaya and brother William; great-grandfather, Felix Cerny Sr.; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; beloved babysitter, LaMecia Carroll.
Preceded in death by grandmother, Sandra Johnson Haynes.
Visitation 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, May 15, 2020, at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with the funeral service at 1 p.m. at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at Shiner Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Anthony Franklin officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
