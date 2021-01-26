Reynaldo C. Esquivel, 49, of Goliad, Texas, passed on January 22, 2021, in Victoria, Texas. He was born on August 9, 1971, to Adela Esquivel and the late Reynaldo Esquivel.
He worked for the TDCJ for 25 years and was the proud Dad of three beautiful children.
Reynaldo is survived by his son, Nathan Seth Esquivel; twins, Taylor and Jase Esquivel; his mother, Adela Esquivel; and sister, Maggie Cabrera. He also leaves behind two nieces, one nephew, one great-nephew, two great-nieces, one great-great-niece, and so many friends that were like brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father, Reynaldo Esquivel; and brother, Billy Ray Cabrera.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021, from 1 to 7 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Grace Funeral Home.
