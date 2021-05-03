Richard Charles Miller, 53, passed away unexpectedly, April 19, 2021. Richard was born January 01, 1968, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Richard Eugene Miller and Ellen Harvey. Richard graduated high school in Corpus Christi from Mary Carroll High School; he then attended college at Southwest Texas State, majoring in Political Science.
Richard worked many years in marketing research before entering the property tax industry, a field he loved and became very involved in, serving on numerous committees and boards within the Texas Association of Assessing Officers (TAAO), as well as teaching for the Property Tax Institute.
Richard came to Goliad County as the Chief Appraiser and Tax Assessor for GISD in 2013 and found the place he’d been looking for his whole life. Richard quickly became involved in the community, joining the Rotary Club of Goliad and Goliad Chamber of Commerce. Richard served as the President and Vice President of both organizations, over his years in Goliad and was an avid member of many committees. He particularly enjoyed serving on the Education Scholarship committee for the Rotary Club, as well as assisting with Market Days activities for the chamber. Those that knew Richard well knew that he loved baseball with a passion. He proudly coached his sons’ teams in both Pony and Little League, as well as served as the Vice President of the Southside Pony League for many years prior to moving to Goliad. He often proclaimed that outside of the birth of his children and grandchildren those moments coaching his sons’ were some of the happiest of his life.
Richard is survived by his wife, Amanda of Goliad; his five children, Marissa Schneider (Jacob) of Corpus Christi, Richard A. Miller (Aneesa) of Corpus Christi, Jackson Miller of Portland, Truman Miller and Caroline Rees of Goliad; mother, Ellen Mungia of Port Lavaca; sister, Jill Hendrickson (Mike) of Port Lavaca; sister, Lynn Patino of San Antonio; and two extremely loved grandchildren ,Theresa “Reese” and Richard Jr. of Corpus Christi, as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Miller.
There will be a visitation held Friday, May 7, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a memorial service starting at 5 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Visitation will continue after the service. A private scattering ceremony is to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that all who feel inclined please donate in Richard’s name to the Goliad Rotary Education Scholarship to benefit Goliad youth.
Services entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.