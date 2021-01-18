Ricky D. Ideus

, 65, of Lake Jackson passed away Monday, January 11, 2020, in Dallas County, Iowa. He was born April 2, 1955, in Yorktown to the late Victor Edwin and Erline Alma Schroedter Ideus. He married Roberta Wilson on January 14, 1990, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Weesatche. In his younger days, he was involved with Weesatche 4-H and Goliad FFA. Holding many offices and learning about the cattle industry by raising and showing livestock. He was also a member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Weesatche. Ricky worked for Timco Industries, Cuero Discount Lumber and Cuero EMS before moving to Lake Jackson. There he worked for numerous EMS Agencies, and at the time of his death, he was an EMT-P (onsite technician) for Medcor, Inc. working in Iowa.
Ricky is survived by his wife of 30 years, Roberta Ideus; sons, Aaron Deleon, Patrick Deleon, David Deleon and Jonathan Deleon; sister, Laura (Wayne) Tiffin; granddaughters, Trinity Deleon and Evangela Deleon; grandsons, Phoenix Butler and Lucian Deleon; and niece, Allison Tiffin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held Monday, January 18, 2021, at 9 AM at Freund Funeral Home. A graveside service began at 10:30 AM at Weesatche cemetery with Pastor Kevin Karnei officiating.
Pallbearers included Aaron Deleon, David Deleon, Phoenix Butler, Matthew Janysek, Jeff Schroedter and Timothy Schroedter.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Andrews Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.