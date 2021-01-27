On the morning of January 21, 2021, Robbie Rae (Ussery) Friedrichs went on her next great adventure; to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Born in Luling, Texas on September 23, 1935, Robbie attended Luling schools.
She married the love of her life, John Lee Friedrichs, and they resided in Goliad, Texas. Robbie and John were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church. While residing in Stockton, Missouri Robbie was instrumental in establishing St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.
Robbie was preceded in death by her husband John; parents, Lela Beatrice and Oran Branyan Ussery; sister, Mary Loice (Ussery) Dermer; and brother, Oran Branyan Ussery Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Margaret Ann Brietzke, of Goliad; children, Kippy Johnson (Jeff) of Neosho, Missouri; John Friedrichs II (Nicole), of Goliad; and Chuck Friedrichs (Jessica) of Wichita, Kansas. Also surviving are six grandchildren; Chandler, Gracelyn and Noel Johnson, RaLeigh Jo and Madlynn Friedrichs and Wyatt Friedrichs
A celebration of Robbie’s life will be held Saturday, February 6, at 1 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, followed by graveside services at 2 p.m. at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche.
Arrangements are under the direction Grace Funeral Home, 214 North Market Street, Goliad, Texas 77963, 361-645-3216.
