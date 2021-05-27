Robert “Bobby” Garcia Jr., 52, of Goliad, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. He was born September 25, 1968, to Alicia C. Garcia and the late Robert Garcia. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and was very active with A.C.T.S. retreats.
Bobby was a hair stylist and salon owner for more than 30 years. He very much enjoyed family time, the beach and camping. Bobby was a loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle. He loved with his whole heart and brought light into every room that he walked into.
In addition to his loving mother, Alicia C. Garcia, he will be missed by his pride and joy, his son, Maxton Wray Garcia; husband, David Willborn; sisters, Malinda Garcia Rodriguez (Anabel), Krystal Garcia Stansel (Dereck); stepbrothers, Mark Mendoza, Christopher Mendoza (Lori) and Johnathan Mendoza; brothers-in-law, Scott Willborn (Debra) and Chris Willborn (Darlene); nine nephews, four nieces, two great-nephews, and two great-nieces. Bobby is also survived by three special ladies in his life, Elvira Mendoza, Tara Swayne and Megaly Don. He will be missed by his many fur babies.
Pallbearers will be Maxton Garcia, Sebastian Ybarbo, Nicolas Ybarbo, Lamar Rodriguez, Eli Ybarbo, Julian Ybarbo and Zachary Willborn.
Visitation will be held Sunday, May 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m., at Grace Funeral Home chapel in Goliad.
The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Goliad, with Fr. Ty Bazar officiating. Burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arranges entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.