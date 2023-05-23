Rodney William Baker, of Goliad, Texas, went riding on the clouds to go home and be with the Lord on March 21, 2023, at the age of 83 after a short illness.
Rodney was well known in the Goliad and Victoria communities as an avid golfer, excellent shooter, amateur extra class ham radio operator, and an artisan of music, as well as a frequent volunteer for many fundraising charities in the Greater Goliad and Victoria Areas.
Rodney, who was born in Victoria, Texas and graduated from St. Joseph High School and later Victoria Junior College, spent his life doing what he loved best. Working his way within the top five fishing tool hands of the world, in the oilfields of Texas, as well as oilfields across the globe, and was a key asset fighting the fires of Kuwait. He loved his family very much and he worked hard to support them. Rodney was known as a man that worked hard and played hard. He was well known for his incredible sense of humor and “that charming smile” that drew folks to him.
He is survived by his sweetheart, Barbara Novak, son Bill Baker, daughter Betty Macrini and her husband Daniel, son, James Bentley and his wife Jan, daughter Roxanna Stewart and her husband Ken, daughter Sheri Baker and son Clay Baker.
He was a very proud grandpa and GREAT grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, who he loved with his whole heart.
Preceded in death were Rodney’s parents, his brother and sisters and his sons, Rodney and David
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 3, 2023, at the Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, at 1:00 p.m. Rodney requested that his body be cremated and a short graveside service will follow the memorial where he will be laid to rest with his two sisters and mother at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, on East Mockingbird Lane in Victoria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette Drive, Victoria, Texas 77904.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.