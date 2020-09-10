Roland Joe Diebel, 102, of Weesatche passed away Wed. Sept. 9, 2020. He was born Feb. 3, 1918 in Weesatche to the late Edward and Emilie Sauermilch Diebel. Roland married the love of his life on March 10, 1940.
He is survived by his son, Glenn (Janice) Diebel; daughter, Karen (Paul) Kirchner; grandchildren, Chad (Gaylynn) Diebel, Brent (Sabina) Diebel, Christine Kirchner, Angela Kirchner, Trinten Sylvester-Diebel, Tabetha Sylvester-Diebel, great grandchildren; Dalton Sturm, Jayden Diebel, Grant Diebel, Brayden Diebel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Adlen Diebel; parents; brother, Gilbert Diebel; and sister, Meta Karnei.
Due to the current health situation the family will not be in attendance for visitation but you are welcome to pay your respects to Mr. Diebel from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Massey Funeral Home.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Satuday, Sept. 12, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to attend are welcome to stay in their vehicles and listen on FM radio station. Interment to follow at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society, St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
