Ronald “Smitty” Smith, 75, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Friday, November 4, 2022.
He was born on December 18, 1946 in Sulphur Springs, Texas to Glen Roe and Edna Izora (Hale) Smith. On December 10, 1966, he married the love of his life Diana Mullen.
Smitty was a member of First Baptist Church of Goliad where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He faithfully served the Lord for over 50 years, 35 of which were spent at South Texas Children’s home where he impacted the lives of countless young people and staff. After his retirement he continued to serve his church and community including the caring staff at Goliad Whataburger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Smith; daughters, Rhonda Linn Shooshon (Michael), Ramee McShan, Shea Pullam (Josiah) and Marissa Simon; sister, Kay Hudspeth (Allen), along with 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Truce Cemetery in Jack County, Texas at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family will gather for Memorial Service on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 332 E. Ward St, Goliad, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
