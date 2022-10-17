Roy Thomas Smith (Tom) 80, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on October 07, 2022 after a brave fight with lung cancer in Ruidoso, NM. Tom was born September 07, 1942 in Goliad, TX to his parents Preston W. and Mary Josephine (Josie) Smith. He was the youngest of 5 siblings.
Tom left high school before graduating to support his family. Through his hard work and determination Tom started and successfully grew “La Bahia Construction Company” from the ground up. As an accomplished entrepreneur Tom knew the importance of providing for his family. So it was nothing to see Tom giving those he hired the opportunity to do the same.
Tom enjoyed playing dominoes, was an avid golfer and an active member of River of Crossing Church of Ruidoso.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his wife Norma L. Smith, his siblings Faye Williams, Lillian Blanton, Preston (Bubba) W. Smith, his son Preston Gregory Smith and Preston’s mother Carolyn M. Smith.
Tom leaves behind his son Roy T. Smith Jr. (TJ), his sister Nona Johnson, Chuck Mathis, Renee Hale, his grandchildren Carolyn R. West, Whitney A. Baldwin, Jeffrey T. Smith, Amy Peacock and Scott Hale. He also leaves behind his 11 great grandchildren Michaela West, Dean West, Madi B. Langlois, Josie A. Langlois, Kiya L. Baldwin, Kailani L. Smith, Brandon Mathis, Seth Mathis, Westin Peacock, Summer Peacock and Kimber Peacock.
There will be a graveside service held November 5th at 10:30 a.m. at the Glendale Cemetery in Goliad, Texas.
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations in Tom’s name to be made to one of the following:
Enhabit Hospice, 1096 Mechem Drive, 302b Ruidoso, NM 88345 (575) 258-0028
American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacke Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 - online donations: www.lung.org
River Crossing Ministries, 1950 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso, New Mexico 88345 (575) 686-8582