Ruth Mary Ella (Bauch) Gohlke was embraced by our Heavenly Father into the Kingdom of Heaven on Monday, May 10, 2021, in San Antonio. Ruth was born on October 15, 1918, to Charles and Martha (Meyer) Bauch in Goliad. Ruth was a graduate of Goliad High School, and after graduation she met and fell in love with Lloyd Gohlke of Yorktown. They were married on April 29, 1939 in Yorktown. The newlyweds made their home in Goliad, where they raised their four children.
Ruth was supportive on the home front as a homemaker, overseeing all the children’s school activities and her husband’s math teaching and coaching and administrative career. She never missed her twins’ basketball games, and she was very supportive of her boys in their football, baseball and school activities.
Ruth enjoyed her country life in Goliad where she and Lloyd always managed a very large garden and farm animals that made the family nearly self-sufficient. Her canned goods and cooking were an abundance of blessings for all, and no one ever wanted to miss her memorable Thanksgiving feast with her special recipes.
Ruth was an avid hunter in retirement, loved spending time with her grandchildren, and she was active in church activities that supported many needy families. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the church choir, and we all remember with great fondness her singing the Lord’s Prayer. Ruth and Lloyd were long time members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad, where Ruth’s father (Charles Bauch) was a charter member in 1906.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Gohlke; son, Brian G. Gohlke; parents, Charles and Martha Bauch; brothers, Fred, Charles, Julius, Werner and Walter Bauch; as well as sisters, Margie Trett and Clara Petersen.
Ruth is survived by daughters Martha Borth and Margaret Smith; son, Michael Gohlke (Darcy); daughter-in-law, Faye Maroney, brother, Bobby Bauch; grandchildren, Diane McElroy Myrick, Pamela Borth Carter (Mark), Jennifer Karl, David Maroney, Col. Christopher Gohlke (Teresa), Amanda Gohlke Fields (Beckham); step-grandchildren, Susan Harris and Melissa Heinrichsen; and 14 great- grandchildren; Courtney Patton (Brett), Ashley Carter, Samantha Carter, Katelyn Karl, Abby Karl, Tyler Maroney, Conner Maroney, Austin Gohlke, Andrew Gohlke, Helena Gohlke, Gavin Gohlke, Betty Fields, Darcy Fields and Faith Fields; and two great-great-grandchildren, Beck Patton and Brynlee Patton.
The family will always treasure the memories of their beautiful and beloved mother. “May the Lord reward your work, and your wages be full from the Lord, the God of Israel, under whose wings you have come to seek refuge.” Ruth 2:12
Ruth’s family wishes to thank the angelic caregivers at Stone Oak Care Center for their loving care in her last years.