Sabrina Rose Littles, 62, of Goliad, Texas went home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2022, after a long and well lived life.
Sabrina was born July 01, 1959, in Goliad, Texas to the late Joseph W. Perry and Rosie Mae Perry.
Sabrina united in marriage to Harold Littles. To this union, they had one child, one godson; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to being a devoted wife and loving mother, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. As an active member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of Goliad, Texas, she served on Kitchen ministry and was a choir member.
Sabrina was a cosmetologist and worked in food service as a cook and was a bus driver for Goliad Independent School district for 25 years.
Sabrina was preceded in death by her father Joseph W. Perry; her brothers, Joe W. Perry, Jr. and Ronnie Perry, as well as, her paternal and maternal grandparents.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Rosie Mae Perry; sister, Wynona Williams; husband, Harold Littles; daughter, Amanda Littles; godson, Claybril (Veronica) Fair; grandchildren, Byron Lewis, Trajen Rojas, Jeremiah Rojas, Kayla Rojas, Raymond Fair, Isaiah Fair, Nathan Oliver, Claybril Fair and Corbin Fair; great grandchildren, Athena Fair, Ares Fair and host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. with funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Grace Funeral Home, 214 N. Market St., Goliad. Burial to follow at Lott Cemetery, Goliad.
