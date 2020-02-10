Sally Ann Canales Ybarbo, 53, of Goliad and formerly of Victoria passed away February 5, 2020. She was born October 13,1966 to the late Pete and Maryann Canales.
Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Ybarbo; son Marcus Rangel Jr.; daughters, Debbie Pena and Loretta Rodriguez; stepsons, Sebastion Ybarbo, Nicolas Ybarbo, Eli Ybarbo, and Julian Ybarbo; brother Pete Canales Jr.; sister, Maryann Canales, along with 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.