Sam G. Hernandez, 79, of Victoria, died Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.
Mr. Hernandez was born Aug. 15, 1940, in Beeville to Ricardo and Antonia Gonzales Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle; aunt; and a brother, Mike Hernandez.
Survivors include four sisters, Theresa Hernandez Pena, Mary Elizabeth Camacho, Mary Ann (Martin) Gonzales and Connie Guillen; brothers, Moses (Rosie) Hernandez, Abel R. Hernandez, Ernie (Heather) Hernandez, David (Norma) Hernandez, Izzy Hernandez and Ricky Hernandez.
Visitation was held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home with Pastor John Carmona officiating and a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service was conducted there at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, with Pastor Carmona officiating. Burial followed at Glendale Cemetery in Goliad.
Arrangements were under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria.
