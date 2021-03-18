Sjoni Lee Zieschang, of Cleveland, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the age of 22. Sjoni was born May 31, 1998, in Leander, to Gary Zieschang and Shannon Simons.
As a child, Sjoni loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with her family. As an adult her love of animals grew; she had several pets including dogs, hamsters and snakes that she cared for very much. She enjoyed working, cooking, crocheting, collecting knives and stuffed animals. Sjoni had a kind loving heart and she took pride in being the family caregiver. She will be remembered for her independent spirit and strong will. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her father, Gary Zieschang; her mom, Angie Zieschang; her siblings, Gary Zieschang Jr., Amber (Dalton) Weaver, Stormy Zieschang, Jay Bevione, Cameron (Robyn) Whisenant, Dustin Whisenant, Destne (Peter) McMahan, Samantha (David) Stoltenberg, Hunter Weaver and many other family members.
Private services to be held.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown Texas.