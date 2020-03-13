Sylvia Mendoza Villarreal, 67, of Goliad, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Mrs. Villarreal was born Dec. 17, 1952, to Emilio and Juanita Garza Mendoza.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luciano C. Villarreal; brother, Emilio Mendoza Jr.; and sister, Lydia Gutierrez.
Survivors include two children, Melissa (Jason) Renteria of Cibolo and Michael (Jacy) Villarreal of Mission; grandchildren, Tristan Renteria, Cameron Renteria, Isabella Renteria, Alexander Villarreal, Nicholas Villarreal, Lillian Villarreal and Gabriel Villarreal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Grace Funeral home in Goliad with the family receiving visitors from 5 to 7 o’clock. A rosary will be recited there at 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be conducted at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Immaculate Conception Church. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Kenedy.
Pallbearers are Anthony Rubio Jr., Andrew Mendoza, Brian Ybarbo, Steven Mendoza, Michael Mendoza, Tristan Renteria, Rudy Delagarza Jr. and Christopher Mendoza.
Honorary pallbearers are Cameron Renteria, Alexander Villarreal, Nicholas Villarreal, Gabriel Villarreal, Greyson Robles, Ethan Robles, Nathen Mendoza, Mason Mendoza and Patrick Rubio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
