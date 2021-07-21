Terence “Terry” Pinson, 63, passed away Friday, July 9. He was born on Dec. 8, 1957, in Hutchison, Kansas to James Pinson and the late Wanda Pinson.
He is survived by his father, Jim Pinson; brother, Andy Pinson; sister, Karen Kittley; son, William Pinson; daughter, Tracy Pinson; grandsons, Garrett West and Hayden Pinson; and granddaughter, Raelynn West.
No services are planned at this time. Memories and thoughts may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad