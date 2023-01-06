Terry Lee Frasier, 74, of Schroeder, Texas, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.
Terry was born January 23, 1948 in Sparta, Tennessee to William R. C. Frasier and Birdle Lee (Sparks) Frasier. After high school he became a plumber with his own business for many years.
He married his wife Mary E. Frasier, who was the love of his life, 44 years ago. Together they had one daughter Beth Frasier of Dallas. He was a wonderful father and grandfather of 13 grandchildren. He was loved deeply by those closest to him and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. C. and Birdle Frasier; a brother, Donovan Frasier. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Mary Frasier of Schroeder, a daughter Beth Frasier, and two brothers Travis and Matthew Frasier of Sparta, TN, and a sister Tracy (Frasier) Cobb Michigan.
No services are scheduled.