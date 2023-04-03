Tommie Altman Day, 70, of Weesatche, Texas entered her Heavenly home on March 22, 2023. She was born on February 5, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas to C.W. and Dora Lemke Altman.
She was married to David Day on August 16, 1980 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Tommie is survived by husband, David, sons, Jason Day (Robin), Dustin Day (Janet), Cody Day (Brandy) and Adam Day (Steven) as well as grandchildren Hunter, Blake, Audrey, Amelia and Kylie.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Yorktown, Texas.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary