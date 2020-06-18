In loving memory: Tracy Ann Anderson, age 52, passed away June 13, 2020, in Dallas, Texas . Born April 22, 1968, Tracy was a graduate of Dulles High School in Sugar Land, Texas.
After receiving a degree from Texas Christian University she worked in Dallas as a Graphic Artist.
She is survived by her husband, Kurt Anderson; daughter, Riley; mother, Loretta German; and sister, Monica Froebe.
She was predeceased by her father, Charles German; and grandparents, Ludwig and Edna Windberg.
A private family service occurred in Dallas on June 17, 2020.
Memorials may be given to choice of donor.
