Vera Walles Lawson Drew, 96, of Goliad, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Mrs. Drew was born Oct. 4, 1923, in Orangefield to John and Ocie Walles. She worked at the Town and Country Beauty Bar. On retirement, she volunteered as crafts director for the Victoria Senior Citizens. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and Violet Chapter of the Eastern Star.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; first husband, W.T. Lawson; second husband, Bill Drew; and a grandson, Paul E. Lawson Jr.
Survivors include a son, Paul E. (Janice) Lawson; a grandson, David Lawson; and two great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. today (Thursday) at Grace Memorial chapel, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are under the direction of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
