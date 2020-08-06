Virginia Garza Martinez was born in Nordheim, Texas, on September 3, 1925, and passed away on August 4, 2020. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong resident of Goliad.
Virginia is survived by her daughter, Rachel (Bubba) Niemann; sons, Robert (Elida) Martinez of Goliad, and Gilbert Martinez of Victoria; sisters, Mary (Bobby) Dela Garza of Goliad, Esther Reyes of Fannin, and Diana Garza of San Antonio; brothers, Jesus, Domingo, and Daniel Garza of Victoria, Amador Garza of Houston, and Juan Domingo Garza of San Antonio.
Virginia was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roberto Martinez; four brothers, Joe, Florentino, Benito and Amado Garza; and sisters, Elida Carabajal and Neomi Castillo.
Virginia was beloved by her family and will live forever in their hearts.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at gracefuneralhome.net.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date under the direction of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.