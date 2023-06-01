Walter “Wayne” Key went to be with his Lord on May 29, 2023. He was born on April 3, 1934, in Dallas, TX to the late Wanda and R.F. “Ted” Key. Wayne grew up in Dallas, TX. He earned his Eagle Scout before graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1952. He attended Victoria Junior College, Victoria, TX. Wayne married Marilyn Ann Hasdorff of Victoria, TX on September 19, 1953, and were happily married for 69 years. After a variety of jobs, Wayne began a career in the office equipment business. He worked for Victor Business Products from 1962 – 1983; Wayne & Marilyn started Key Business Systems, in Dallas, TX in 1984 after selling their successful business in 1992, they moved to Goliad, TX. There Wayne ran and was elected County Commissioner, Precinct 4 of Goliad, TX serving two terms from 1994 – 2002. Wayne continued his community involvement becoming the liaison between the Texas Historical Commission and Goliad County during the Goliad Courthouse Restoration Project.
Wayne was a faithful Christian with a servant’s heart. Always willing to serve his community and churches in the various cities they lived in during his lifetime. He was a Scout Master of Troop 119 in Duncanville, TX from 1960 – 1969, he served on the Board of Young Life in Arkansas, serving on mission trips with Christian Builders in Texas, restoring churches after a natural disaster.
Wayne always enjoyed fishing and hunting trips with lifelong friends from Texas and Arkansas. In his leisure time he enjoyed woodworking and building in his shop. But most of all he enjoyed supporting Marilyn in her painting endeavors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Kay Fisher of Duncanville, TX and son-in-law, Jay Foster of Tontitown, AR.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of Springdale, AR, three daughters: Nita Danaher (Kevin) of Sherwood, AR; Anne Foster of Tontitown, AR; and Judy McBryde (Donald) of Weatherford, TX., eight grandchildren: Stephanie Tyler (Scott) of Tontitown, AR, Emerson McBryde (Christie) of Carlisle, AR, Tracy Lane (Tim) of Burleson, TX; Kelly Beard (Joe) of Sherwood, AR, Tiffany Smith (Bill) of St. Paul, AR, Brian Danaher of Benton, AR, Tyler (Mayson) Danaher of Benton, AR, and Wes Graham (Amy) of Winnsboro, TX, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, two brothers, Jim Key of Cibolo, Texas and Tom Key (Berkie) of Kyle, Texas; and a sister, Carol Twidwell (Harry) of Cypress, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on June 11, 2023, at Circle of Life Hospice’s Chapel, Springdale, AR at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life, Springdale, AR in his memory.