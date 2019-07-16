Wayne L. Karnei, 85, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 12, 2019.
He was born September 11, 1933, in Weesatche, Texas, to Amalia and Louis Karnei. Starting with his Papa “Louie” as young as five years of age, Wayne spent his summers picking cotton, harvesting corn, and whatever else needed doing on the family farm. Wayne graduated from Nordheim High School in 1951, worked in the oilfield, and was a student for a stint at Sul Ross State College in Alpine, Texas. He loved sports and was an avid baseball, softball, and football player.
In 1955 Wayne was drafted into the Army where he was a combat demolition specialist serving in Germany with the Third Armored “Spearhead” Division. Wayne earned the rank of Specialist (SP4) by the time he was released from active duty. In 1957, Wayne met Dona Brantley whom he married in 1959 (This year, they celebrated their 60th anniversary). After settling down and having the first two of their children, Wayne was reactivated by Uncle Sam in 1961 to train at Fort Benning, Georgia, for the growing conflict in Vietnam, but was honorably discharged before heading overseas for the burgeoning conflict.
Ultimately, Wayne and Dona settled back in Goliad where he worked for Texas Eastern from 1958 until he retired in 1994. They had three children, Kirt, Kori, and Kevin. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family and was passionate in all his many endeavors whether hunting, fishing or taking care of his cattle. He always made sure that family vacations were epic in nature and filled with camping, fishing and fun. He loved the camaraderie of all his hunting buddies on Colorado and New Mexico trips and made sure his family had opportunities to hunt, fish, and enjoy the great outdoors as well.
Wayne was a strong man, hard worker, great provider and faithful friend. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Wayne L. Karnei becoming a Master Mason at Cameron Lodge 76 in Yorktown, Texas. He was a member of Goliad Lodge 94, an endowed member with the Grand Lodge of Texas A.F. & A.M, and a Past Master of the Goliad Lodge. Most recently, along with son Kevin, he proudly participated in his grandson, Kristofer Karnei’s entry into the lodge. Here at life’s end, he will be appropriately honored by his brother Masons.
Mr. Karnei is survived by his wife, Dona; two brothers, Harlan and Pete; children, Kirt (Rhonda), Kori (Mike), and Kevin (Tracy); six grandchildren and their spouses; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
Visitation was Monday, July 15th, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, Texas.
The funeral service was Tuesday morning, July 16th, at 10:00 at the Grace Funeral Home chapel. A Masonic Memorial Service was part of the program. Burial with Military Honors followed at Glendale Cemetery with reception following at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be given in Wayne’s honor to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Weesatche and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Goliad.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.
