William L. “Dub” Wilkinson, Jr., passed away February 10, 2022. He was born May 1, 1934 in Mexia, Texas.
Dub was preceded in death by his parents, William Levi and Maude Wilkinson; brother, Aubrey Wilkinson; wife, Betty Ann Wilkinson; and sons, Bobby and Jimmy Wilkinson.
He was survived by wife, Joann Dillard Wilkinson.
Dub started his career in 1952 in the Oil and Gas Industry and ranching.
He will be missed by many.
Graveside services will be held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Texas.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.