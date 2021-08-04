Willie Lee “Rip” Kornfuehrer was called home by the Lord on July 7, 2021. She was born on May 2, 1923, to the late Allee and Viola Lopez of Goliad.
She was raised in Goliad, where she would graduate from in the class of 1941. She would marry Glenwood Kornfuehrer and spent much of her life as a devoted wife and partner. They went on to make a wonderful life and home in Victoria. Rip loved spending time with Glenwood in the great outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. She was also tremendously strong in her faith, and was a longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Rip was preceded in death by her husband, Glenwood Kornfuehrer; her parents, Allee and Viola Lopez; and her sister, Florine Marie Friedrichs.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Gaylon Kornfuehrer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service was held at Immaculate Conception Church in Goliad followed by a graveside service at the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity or organization of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.