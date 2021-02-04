On the evening of February 2, 2021, Zenaido H. Zambrano, of Goliad, received his heavenly wings to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Born May 27, 1936, to Felipe and Julia Hinojosa Zambrano in Bee County, he attended schools in Beeville, Texas thru the 9th grade. He met the love of his life, Ester Garcia Zambrano in Charco and shared sixty-one years of cherished memories in marriage.
Zenaido was preceded in death by brothers, Efren, Eligio and Felipe Zambrano; sisters, Celia Gonzales, Beatrice Posada and Julia Posada.
Surviving family members are sons, Oscar Zambrano of Goliad and Ricardo Zambrano of Skidmore; daughters, Deborah Zambrano of Corpus Christi and Norma Phillips of Goliad. He will also be missed by his five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A visitation will begin at 4 p.m., Friday February 5, 2021, at Grace Funeral Home Goliad, with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. The Funeral mass will be Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 9 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, with Fr Ty Bazar officiating. Burial to follow in San Jacinto Cemetery in Riverdale.
Services are under the direction of Grace Funeral Home Goliad, 361-645-3216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.