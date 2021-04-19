Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 30-April 5, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 7H Horse Thief Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,145 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 2,150 mcf of natural gas and 2,421 bbl of oil.
The No. 8H Horse Thief Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,109 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 969 mcf of natural gas and 2,084 bbl of oil.
The No. 9H Horse Thief Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,218 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 1,163 mcf of natural gas and 1,569 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
None.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
None.
San Patricio County
None.
Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 30-April 5, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 1 Genelle BA USW B, Genelle BA-Harrell USW A and Genelle BA-Harrell USW C a length of 17,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.3 miles northeast of Karnes City at the R Musquiz Survey, Abstract 7.
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 Genelle BA-Harrell USW D a length of 17,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.3 miles northeast of Karnes City at the R Musquiz Survey, Abstract 7.
Ageron Energy, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 4H Bolf AC Unit a length of 10,704 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 4.1 miles southwest of Hobson at the D E Seguin Survey, Abstract 10.
EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 4H Sulcata D, 5H Sulcata E, 6H Sulcata F and 7H Sulcata G a length of 11,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 10.7 miles southwest of Hobson at the G Elliot Survey, Abstract 101.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
BPX Operating Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 52H and 53H Gentry a length of 14,000 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 10.8 miles southeast of Tilden at the P Fadden Survey, Abstract 4.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 54H-56H Gentry a length of 14,000 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 10.2 miles southeast of Tilden at the P Fadden Survey, Abstract 4.
BPX Operating Company has requested a permit to drill the No. 41H Gentry a length of 14,000 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 10.2 miles southeast of Tilden at the P Fadden Survey, Abstract 4.
Nueces County
Suemaur Expl. & Prod., LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 6 Otahal, Et Al G.U. to a depth of 11,000 feet in the
Agua Dulce (Vicksburg Consl.) and Wildcat fields, 2.4 miles northeast of Banquete at the De Herrera, V L Survey, Abstract 2661.
Refugio County
T-C Oil Company, LLC has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. 86 O’Connor at a depth of 5,825 feet in the
McFaddin (5350) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the E Perry Survey, Abstract 48.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 94 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the
McFaddin (4400), (5500 S), (5350); Huff (5600) and (5250) fields, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the J Dunn Survey, Abstract 24.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. 89 O’Connor at a depth of 5,825 feet in the
Huff (5600) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the E Perry Survey, Abstract 48.
San Patricio County
None.