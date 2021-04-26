Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
April 6-12, 2021
Atascosa County
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 1H Rockin M A Unit and Rockin M B Unit, a length of 8,700 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 2.1 miles northeast of McCoy at the G B Tanksley Survey, Abstract 827.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 1 Genelle BA USW E a length of 17,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.3 miles northeast of Karnes City at the R Musquiz Survey, Abstract 7.
Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA has been approved for permits to recomplete the Nos. 8H, 14H and 19H Drees A-179 at a length of 13,000 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.7, 3.7 and 3.8 miles respectively northeast of Karnes City at the A Lombrano Survey, Abstract 179.
EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 12H-15H Bowers Unit a length of 11,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.7 miles southwest of Gillett at the T H Bell Survey, Abstract 51.
Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. - USA has been approved for permits to recomplete the Nos. 1H Drees Unit PSA C and Drees Unit PSA E at a length of 13,000 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.6 miles northeast of Karnes City at the A Lombrano Survey, Abstract 179.
Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 8H and 9H Concord North a length of 11,000 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.5 miles southwest of Falls City at the D G Flores Survey, Abstract 1.
EOG Resources, Inc. has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 7H Horse Thief Unit a length of 11,900 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson at the W Orton Survey, Abstract 221.
Live Oak County
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 5 and 7 Dobie Ranch a length of 17,500 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 10.2 miles northwest of Three Rivers at the F Doyle Survey, Abstract 6.
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 8 and 9 Dobie Ranch a length of 17,500 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 10.2 miles northwest of Three Rivers at the 4, F Doyle Survey, Abstract 6.
McMullen County
BPX Operating Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 43H and 44H Gentry a length of 14,000 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 10.8 miles southeast of Tilden at the P Fadden Survey, Abstract 4.
Burlington Resources O & G CO LP has requested a permit to drill the No. 52 Morrill Ranch a length of 17,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 15.7 miles east of Tilden at the J Poitevent Survey, Abstract 745.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. C316 and C317 Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit 6,200 feet directionally in the
Tom O’Connor (5800) field, 10.36 miles northeast of Refugio at the Power, Mrs. T / Allen, W H Survey, Abstract 392.
Hilcorp Energy Company has requested a permit to recomplete the No. 98 Mrs. Fannie V. W. Heard at a depth of 6,125 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (4600) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio at the Thomas H. Webb Survey, Abstract 298.
San Patricio County
None.
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
April 6-12, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 3H Best Bateman Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,355 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,618 mcf of natural gas and 1,935.1 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H Best Bateman Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,378 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 2,278 mcf of natural gas and 2,288.3 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Best Bateman Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,411 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,814 mcf of natural gas and 2,137.5 bbl of oil.
The No. 7H Best Bateman Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,370 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,424 mcf of natural gas and 1,713.1 bbl of oil.
The No. 04H Smolik 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,995 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 1.6 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production was 5,332 mcf of natural gas and 1,371 bbl of oil.
The No. 05H Smolik 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,943 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 1.6 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production was 4,252 mcf of natural gas and 1,199 bbl of oil.
The No. 06H Smolik 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,270 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 1.6 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production was 3,812 mcf of natural gas and 996 bbl of oil.
The No. 07H Smolik 01, operated by Ensign Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,900 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 1.6 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production was 2,802 mcf of natural gas and 786 bbl of oil.
The No. 2 Ecleto Partnership Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,770 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.7 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production was 761 mcf of natural gas and 732 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
The No. 18 Cartwright Ranch, operated by Royal Production Company, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Mount Lucas (Cook Mtn. 5800) field, 10 miles northwest of Mathis. Daily production was 1,206 mcf of natural gas and 32 bbl of oil.
McMullen County
The No. 24H River Lowe Ranch, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,993 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 12.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 501 mcf of natural gas and 960 bbl of oil.
The No. 25H River Lowe Ranch, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,376 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 12.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 716 mcf of natural gas and 1,423 bbl of oil.
The No. 26H River Lowe Ranch, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,167 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 12.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 730 mcf of natural gas and 1,495 bbl of oil.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
The No. L 58R O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-, operated by T-C Oil Company, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand) field, 15 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production was 40 mcf of natural gas and 1 bbl of oil.
San Patricio County
None.