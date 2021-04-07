Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 16-23, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 4H Huckleberry D a length of 9,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.4 miles west of Gillett at the E Cobb Survey, Abstract 78.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 1H Sawyer A and 2H Sawyer B a length of 10,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.4 miles west of Gillett at the E Cobb Survey, Abstract 78.
Verdun Oil & Gas LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 5H Trench Foot Unit E and 4H Trench Foot Unit D, a length of 11,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 13 miles west of Karnes City at the G Elliott Survey, Abstract 101.
Verdun Oil & Gas LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 3H Trench Foot Unit C and 2H Trench Foot Unit B a length of 11,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 13 miles west of Karnes City at the G Elliott Survey, Abstract 101.
Gulftex Energy, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 104H TMK Unit a length of 11,000 feet in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 5 miles south of Falls City at the D E Seguin Survey, Abstract 10.
BPX Operating Company has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 10H Rives-Pawelek A a length of 14,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.75 miles northeast of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.
Inpex Eagle Ford, LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 2H and 3H Concord North a length of 11,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 7.5 miles southwest of Falls City at the d G Flores Survey, Abstract 1.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 4H Petoskey D, 5H Petoskey E, 6H Petoskey F and 7H Petoskey G a length of 12,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson at the J T Eubanks Survey, Abstract 107.
Live Oak County
Burlington Resources O & G Co LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 6-8 Lasca Butler Searcy Trust a length of 17,000 feet in the
Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 19.1 miles east of Three Rivers at the W Rogers Survey, Abstract 407.
Burlington Resources O & G Co LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 9-11 Lasca Butler Searcy Trust a length of 17,500 feet in the
Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 19.1 miles east of Three Rivers at the W Rogers Survey, Abstract 407.
Burlington Resources O & G Co LP has requested permits to drill the Nos. 703-705 Lasca Butler Searcy Trust lengths of 17,000, 17,500 and 17,500 feet respectively in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 19.1 miles east of Three Rivers at the W Rogers Survey, Abstract 407.
McMullen County
None.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Hilcorp Energy Company has requested a permit to recomplete the No. 25 M. F. Lambert at a depth of 5,901 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (5200, East) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio at the J M Swisher Survey, Abstract 396.
Hilcorp Energy Company has requested a permit to recomplete the No. 3G Heard, Claude E. Et Al at a depth of 5,980 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (5900 Sand) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio at the T H Webb Survey, Abstract 298.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to recomplete the No. L 58 Dennis O’Connor at a depth of 4,525 feet in the
Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand) field, 15 miles northeast of Refugio at the H C Sweet Survey, Abstract 393.
Kebo Oil & Gas, Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 6 Wood River Ranch ‘B’ at a depth of 7,200 feet in the
Woodsboro (5750 Sand), (5400 Sand), (6500), (6600), (H- 12), (FS-88), (H-117), (4180 Sand), (6200), (6150) field, 2.5 miles northeast of Woodsboro at the Refugio Town Tract Survey, Abstract 56.
San Patricio County
Sandalwood Exploration, L.P. has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 1 Hay Day Unit 9,049 feet directionally in the
Wildcat; Ewing, S. (Corpus) and (Webb.) fields, 4 miles southeast of Sinton at the W B Blancharg Survey, Abstract 64
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 16-23, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 9H Rockhopper J, operated by EOG Resources, Inc, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,559 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.7 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 1,827 mcf of natural gas and 1,572 bbl of oil.
The No. 10H Rockhopper K, operated by EOG Resources, Inc, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,677 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.8 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 1,375 mcf of natural gas and 1,581 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H Petoskey D, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,051 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 1,196 mcf of natural gas and 1,382 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Petoskey E, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,095 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 903 mcf of natural gas and 1,104 bbl of oil.
The No. 6H Petoskey F, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,153 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 1,006 mcf of natural gas and 1,184 bbl of oil.
The No. 7H Petoskey G, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,188 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 8.3 miles southwest of Hobson. Daily production was 756 mcf of natural gas and 980 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
The No. 12H San Christoval Ranch Unit A, operated by Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,549 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 15 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,953 mcf of natural gas and 1,452.6 bbl of oil.
The No. 11H San Christoval Ranch Unit A, operated by Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,792 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 15 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,693 mcf of natural gas and 1,606 bbl of oil.
The No. 10H San Christoval Ranch Unit A, operated by Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,747 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 15 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production was 1,643 mcf of natural gas and 1,394.6 bbl of oil.
McMullen County
The No. 1H Hat Creek A, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,729 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 498 mcf of natural gas and 1,229 bbl of oil.
The No. 2H Hat Creek B, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 20,222 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 617 mcf of natural gas and 1,736 bbl of oil.
The No. 3H Hat Creek C, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,686 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 537 mcf of natural gas and 1,247 bbl of oil.
The No. 4H Hat Creek D, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,161 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.9 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 448 mcf of natural gas and 1,303 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Valkyrie E, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,429 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 736 mcf of natural gas and 926 bbl of oil.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
The No. L56R O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-, operated by T-C Oil Company, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand) field, 16 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production was 175 mcf of natural gas and 2 bbl of oil.
San Patricio County
None.