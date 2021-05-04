Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
April 13-19, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
Royal Production Company, Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 2 South Texas Children’s Home to a depth of 6,000 feet in the Wildcat; Cosden, W. (2600 Frio), (3900); Mineral, East (Hockley, Upper), (Hockley); Fortitude (Ck Mtn 4650), (Pettus 4110); Beeville, North (Yegua 4900); Norbee S. (Yegua 4800); Tuleta (4400), (Yegua 4060); Cosden, West (Vicksburg, Upper); Mineral, North (1150); Holzmark (Pettus 4150) and (Pettus) fields, 2 miles east of Mineral at the H L Williams Survey, Abstract 532.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Teal Operating, LLC has been approved for a permit to drill the No. 16H Julie Beck a length of 13,000 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 15.5 miles southwest of Kenedy at the Karnes CSL Survey, Abstract 168.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 2H and 3H Sienkiewicz Unit AC a length of 19,000 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 3.7 miles northwest of Kenedy at the I Ticknor Survey, Abstract 278.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 1H Bowers A a length of 11,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.2 miles southwest of Gillett at the T H Bell Survey, Abstract 51.
Gulftex Energy, LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 3H and 4H Berry a length of 12,500 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.5 miles north of Karnes City at the R Muncos Survey, Abstract 203.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
None.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP has been approved for a permit to recomplete the No. 20 Miguelita Scanio at a depth of 7,400 feet in the
Refugio Old (6400) field, 2.4 miles northeast of Refugio at the Refugio Town Tract, Abstract 345.
Hilcorp Energy Company has requested a permit to drill the No. Q123 Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit 6,500 feet directionally in the
Tom O’Connor (5800) field, 8.1 miles northeast of Refugio at the J Hewitson Sr Survey, Abstract 35.
Hilcorp Energy Company has requested a permit to drill the No. Q124 Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit to a depth of 6,500 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (5800) field, 8.1 miles northeast of Refugio at the J Hewitson Sr Survey, Abstract 35.
San Patricio County
None.
Oil and gas completions for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
April 13-19, 2021
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
The No. 1 Toogood, operated by Headwaters Energy Partners, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Beeville, SW. (Pettus, L.) field, 3.41 miles northwest of Beeville. Daily production was 335 mcf of natural gas and 48.6 bbl of oil.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 1H S.Busselman-R.Mikkelson SA, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,819 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production was 1,530 mcf of natural gas and 2,139.1 bbl of oil.
The No. 3 Ecleto Partnership Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,342 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.7 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production was 1,281 mcf of natural gas and 1,379 bbl of oil.
Live Oak County
The No. 117 Sinor Wilcox Unit, operated by Merit Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled 8,360 feet directionally in the Sinor Nest (Lower Wilcox) field, 4.9 miles northwest of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 118 Sinor Wilcox Unit, operated by Merit Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled 8,235 feet directionally in the Sinor Nest (Lower Wilcox) field, 5.3 miles northwest of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 303 Sinor Wilcox Unit, operated by Merit Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled 8,150 feet directionally in the Sinor Nest (Lower Wilcox) field, 5.3 miles northwest of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 1 McNeill-Cartwright Unit, operated by Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Dinero, W. (5600) field, 2.7 miles southwest of Dinero. Daily production was 8 bbl of oil.
McMullen County
None.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
None.
San Patricio County
None.