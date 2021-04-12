Oil and gas permits for Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
March 24-29, 2021
Atascosa County
Marathon Oil EF LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 1H Tom Family-Retzloff SA1, 2H Tom Family-Retzloff SA2 and 3H Tom Family-Retzloff SA3 a length of 26,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.4 miles northeast of Campbellton at the BS&F / Tom, W E Survey, Abstract 1184.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 1H Retzloff-Tom-Mauch-Tom SA a length of 26,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.4 miles northeast of Campbellton at the BS&F / Tom, W E Survey, Abstract 1184.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 3H-6H Olson-Esse Unit a length of 22,000 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, approximately 11 miles southwest of Kenedy at the E Cobb Survey, Abstract 79.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 7H Sienkiewicz Unit a length of 19,000 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 3.7 miles northwest of Kenedy at the I Ticknor Survey, Abstract 278.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 4H Olson-Esse Unit AC a length of 22,000 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 11 miles southwest of Kenedy at the E Cobb Survey, Abstract 79.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
None.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. Q122 and Q123 Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit 6,200 feet directionally in the
Tom O’Connor (5800) field, 8.1 miles northeast of Refugio at the J Hewitson Sr Survey, Abstract 35.
Hilcorp Energy Company has been approved for a permit to drill the No. Q124 Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit to a depth of 6,200 feet in the
Tom O’Connor (5800) field, 8.1 miles northeast of Refugio at the J Hewitson Sr Survey, Abstract 35.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 90 O’Connor to a depth of 6,500 feet in the
McFaddin (4400), (5500 S), (5350); Huff (5600); and Wildcat fields, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the Flsorentine Rios Survey, Abstract 59.
T-C Oil Company, LLC has requested a permit to recomplete the No. 87 O’Connor at a depth of 5,600 feet in the
McFaddin (5500 S) field, 10 miles west of Tivoli at the J Dunn Survey, Abstract 24.
San Patricio County
None.
None.
None.
The No. 1 Clarkson, operated by Charro Operating, L.L.C., has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tejas (Frio 4450) field, 10.8 miles northwest of Refugio. Daily production was 217 mcf of natural gas and 0 bbl of oil.
None.
The No. 505H Rippstein-Gotthardt Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,390 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production was 1,159 mcf of natural gas and 2,018.8 bbl of oil.
The No. 504H Rippstein-Rafter Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,940 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production was 1,093 mcf of natural gas and 2,119.9 bbl of oil.
None.
The No. 6H Valkyrie F, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,803 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 511 mcf of natural gas and 1,095 bbl of oil.
The No. 7H Valkyrie G, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,737 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 803 mcf of natural gas and 1,621 bbl of oil.
The No. 8H Valkyrie H, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,779 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 676 mcf of natural gas and 1,433 bbl of oil.
The No. 9H Valkyrie J, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,803 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 8.8 miles northwest of Tilden. Daily production was 511 mcf of natural gas and 1,095 bbl of oil.
None.
None.
None.