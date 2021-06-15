Now that I am not just a kitty anymore, I thought it a brilliant idea to share with all of you adoring fans what it is really like to be a growing Kat.
Personally I am focused on the brainy part of my growth, but the other day I overheard Ginger and Dennis talking, and they mentioned that I am growing more east & west than north & south. While I am not entirely sure what that means, I can tell you that jumping ain’t as effortless as it used to be.
Part of my kat growth is learning, often by accident, what to stand on and what not to stand on. Ginger has two things in her work space that I love to stand on, and both start making noise that is a bit perturbing to the people in the office. Great fun! One is this thing that has a little roll of paper attached, and if I stand on exactly the right button, the paper begins to shoot out. This is great fun and always gets Albert out of his office and running to the thingy to get me to move. I like to sit on this paper mover and watch as the paper shoots out onto the floor. Wow, just wow!
The other thingy is longer and flatter and sits on Ginger’s desk right in front of this thing that she spends far too much time looking at. When she gets up I move in. I jump, with considerable effort, upon the desk and plop down on this flat thing. The noise is a bit delayed, but it does come, and when it does, guess who (Albert) launches out of his office and shoos me away.
Shooing is not that effective with a growing Kat, but I ain’t going to make that big of a deal when these people shoo. If I move, it makes them feel that they are accomplishing something with their shooing, and it is just not shooing I choose to fight, at this time.
This growing Kat is learning that Kats are really well informed and voracious eaters and learners. I love to learn, but what I love even more than that as a growing Kat is eating. My love of eating, I am pretty sure, is why they rudely discuss how I am growing more and more east & west compared to north and south. Not that the east & west growth is going to slow down, because I am going to eat as much as I can as often as I can, but it surely does make for more and more interesting and destructive jumping. I have learned that, as you might say, the Kat hard way!
And speaking of eating as a growing Kat, I learned that when Albert’s door is shut, especially in the morning, it means he is probably eating and is annoyingly reluctant to share his sustenance with this growing Kat. Go figure.
Remember that If you are ever in the area, stop in to The Beeville Bee-Picayune so we can meet, but please make sure to not interrupt nap time.