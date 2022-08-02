We thought we’d do something different this Fourth of July, like being showered by bat feces.
But let me rewind this story a bit.
For the last couple of years, I had thought about going on one of those pontoon boat rides on Austin’s Lady Bird Lake on July 4. The ride takes you on the lake and provides you an incredible view of the city’s fireworks show.
I had always thought about it too late (like around July 3) and all the tickets had already been sold. This year, I booked tickets two months in advance for me, my wife, son and daughter-in-law to enjoy this unique holiday excursion.
If I had done more research, I would have learned that the ride also included cruising under the Austin Bat Bridge to watch millions of these rodents with wings embark at sunset into the Central Texas night.
I don’t care for bats. Bats and I have a history.
One summer day in 1971, I was climbing in Miss Bush’s Chinese tallow tree next door to retrieve a kickball that had been lodged between some limbs about 15 feet up. As I reached for the ball, a piercing sensation came over the right side of my neck.
Our Victoria neighborhood was a bat haven. The Mexican free-tailed variety made Walnut Avenue its unofficial sanctuary. Walnut Avenue was famous for three things – the Duhon sisters, potholes you could lose your brother in, and bats. We would lay on our front lawns at sundown to watch thousands of them flutter off to do whatever bats do at night.
I first thought I had been stung by a yellowjacket. But after getting back on the ground, one of my pals said there were two marks on my neck.
Mom’s first worry was her 10-year-old son was going to die of rabies, so she rushed me to Hoff Clinic where the examining doctor did confirm that I had been bitten by a bat.
The doctor informed her to keep an eye on me. If I became ill with a fever and headache, they would proceed with the 13 painful injections of the rabies vaccine in my stomach.
While Mom had everyone at church praying for me, my fear wasn’t of dying as much as it was becoming a vampire.
This was a time when vampire movies were just sinking their teeth into popularity. The daily American Gothic soap opera Dark Shadows was a big hit. I had recently watched the 1967 movie The Fearless Vampire Killers without my mother’s knowledge.
It didn’t help matters that my cuspids were shaping into form.
That night, I was determined not to harm my older brother in the bunkbed below me. I went to the garage and got the 30-pound fishing line off my Zebco reel. I tied myself to the bed with the line and waited until midnight.
As our grandfather clock in the living room struck 12, I was already three hours into deep sleep. Still, when the digital alarm clock went off at 7 a.m., I looked down below me to make sure my brother didn’t have any marks on his neck.
The happy ending to that bat tale was, of course, I did not die of rabies. However, I stopped watching vampire movies as girls soon demanded almost all of my attention.
I have had other bizarre confrontations with what the English call the flittermouse. During one trip to Garner State Park, the kids and I tried our hands at some night fishing from a cliff overlooking the Frio River. On one cast, the plastic lure was caught mid-air by a bat. The hooked bat floated above us for a minute or two like a kite before I finally cut the line.
Another encounter came in Australia while visiting our youngest daughter. There they don’t have bats. They have flying foxes. Some have wingspans up to five feet. If you have never seen one, watch the flying monkeys scene in the Wizard of Oz. They are pretty comparable creatures.
As we were approaching the Austin Bat Bridge, our captain and guide spoke highly of the little mammals. “They eat four times their weight in insects every night,” she said.
I told her loud enough for all to hear, “Yeah, well I was bitten by a bat once.”
She glared at me as we proceeded under the bridge.
As our luck that day would have it, the bats had not yet taken off.
“Yes, that what you are feeling fall on you is bat guano,” she said to her bemused passengers.
Luckily, our pontoon was filled mostly with millennials who didn’t know the difference between guano and guacamole.
Finally, the millions of bats started to take off into the Austin night sky, pelting us with their cold, wet excrement with each flutter of their wings.
And I paid how much for this.?
I admit, the fireworks were magnificent. But the lesson learned here is to read all of the itinerary on any pontoon boat trip you are planning to make.
Also, don’t look up when underneath the Austin Bat Bridge.
