America’s unique cycle of insanity must come to end

To realize how polarized our country is today, you need only hear and watch the opposing reactions each time our nation is confronted with the senseless deaths of children, teachers and staff as the result of another horrific school shooting.
The extreme factions of both our political spectrums have already published news releases and posted on social media their party-line talking points before the blood has even dried in the hallways of our schools.
It sometimes appears we have become numb and insensitive to each mass shooting alert that scrolls on the bottom of our television screens.
The faces of the victims seem to all look the same. The children are smiling, eager and excited about their promising futures. You can see the pride, and sometimes exhaustion, on the dedicated faces of the teachers and staff.
We grab our remote and turn to our preferred source of news to get the commentary that makes us feel the most comfortable.
We shed a tear or two and feel obligated to post on social media, “Pray for Uvalde” or “Pray for Nashville.” It's become "Pray for (fill in the blank)."
We try our best to convince ourselves that such an incident could never occur in our town as we tuck our children in bed at night.
Before going to sleep, we scroll our social media one last time to see if the reactions of our “friends” align with our political views on the topic.
Then we turn off the light and prepare ourselves for what the next 24-hour news cycle has in store for us.
Both sides of the aisle in Austin and Washington, D.C., are seen the next few days attempting to satisfy their political bases by spewing the same rhetoric from their mouths as they did after the previous school shooting.
As we listen to them, we nod our heads, harden our hearts and pledge our allegiance to their party, becoming more insensitive to the tragedy each time.
Instead of demanding action from our elected officials – national, state and local – we get caught up in the political frenzy of the prime-time talking heads posing as journalists.
We soon forget the faces and the names. Each time, we staunchly stand in obedience to our political convictions, while surrendering a little bit of our humanity.
This has become the routine we have allowed ourselves to accept. It’s a cycle of insanity that must stop.
What’s the solution to ending this horror that appears to be uniquely American? I haven’t heard a good idea yet from our nation’s leaders. And that’s the problem.
It’s time those whom we have entrusted to represent us put their personal political aspirations aside and do something other than use this latest national tragedy as another campaign photo opportunity or sound bite.
Our educators and, most of all, our children deserve better.
