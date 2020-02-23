County leaders denied Lincoln Clean Energy the tax abatement they requested — a wise decision in this unique scenario.
Commissioners unanimous voted against creating a reinvestment zone, the required first step for Lincoln to formally make their tax abatement request.
This isn’t the first time commissioners have been faced with just such a request from a wind farm company.
In 2017, Avangrid Renewables went to both the county and the Skidmore-Tynan school district requesting that their taxes be figured differently than other businesses.
The situation then was different than it is in Pawnee where the newest turbines are being built.
Tynan is farm land. It’s flat with minimal trees and natural vegetation. Only a smattering of homes dot the landscape.
The community there was eager to have the company.
Yes, there was resistance. Birders voiced their concerns that the large spinning blades could cause migratory issues. There are lawsuits in other parts of the country expressing concern that not enough research is being done to understand the impact these wind energy farms have on wildlife.
At the time of the Tynan discussion, the county was divided on the issue. Half of the court favored offering the exemption. The other half were ready to deny it citing concerns that the company was only going to employee a total of four people once construction was completed — hardly a case for a tax exemption meant to bring long-term jobs to the area.
There was a fear though. Without the exemption, the company would simply relocate their turbines into San Patricio County which would make it so that the Skidmore-Tynan schools would not receive the financial benefits it had negotiated in its abatement.
Blow forward to Pettus and Pawnee, and the scenario is vastly different.
Eric Barnett, representing Lincoln, told commissioners that the wind farm was coming, whether they offered the abatement or not. That statement alone could have removed the necessity for county to offer the abatement.
A statement from the Lincoln, and their parent company Orsted, is now a bit different.
“However, this vote is forcing us to reevaluate our future in Bee County,” Barnett said in response to questions after Monday’s meeting.
The county not creating a reinvestment zone is not going to stop the abatement already in progress by Pawnee as it doesn’t hinge on the county’s decision. Same would go for Pettus as these school boards are able to create their own reinvestment zones — a necessary step to offering an abatement.
Lincoln doesn’t need the county’s permission, and if the landowners who signed leases want the towers, that is their right under the current federal regulations. The government should not be telling people, other than for public good and safety, what they can and cannot do with their property.
But why would the people in Pawnee be against the abatement when Tynan residents favored it?
Where farmers dominate the southern side, ranchers and small land owners populate this northern end.
The land remains mostly virgin towards the north. Large oaks grow tall along the rolling hills. Cows graze alongside the foraging deer.
Commissioner Dennis DeWitt, whose precinct includes this northern portion, said that landowners here manage their property for the wildlife and domestic stock. Farmers manage for cops.
It isn’t to say that one is better than the other — only different.
The world cannot exist without the farmer who manages the land to grow crops. Likewise, the man who manages for wildlife and bovine plays his crucial role.
The towers in Tynan continue to spin, and more will likely come as other wind farm companies have expressed interest in leasing property there.
But what will happen in the future when these turbines need replacement? It is far too early in this venture to say.
The companies assure property owners that money has been set aside for the dismantling of the towers. The future then, rests in the pens of the lawyers who draw these contracts that will ensure the towers are removed once their usefulness comes to an end.