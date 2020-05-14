Editor:
As president of the board of Cuero Community Foundation (CCF), I would like to urge those able and wishing to help our local DeWitt County food pantries to join me in contributing to a new matching fund that has just been established. The food pantry matching fund, established by Cuero Community Foundation, was developed to ensure families are able to put food on their tables. This matching fund will match up to $100,000, thus doubling your donation to area food pantries. Together, we can raise funds that are urgently needed to support CAMAL (Cuero Area Ministerial Alliance) House of Cuero, Yorktown Assistance Ministries (YAM) and Yoakum’s First Baptist Food Pantry.
I must stress that the need is urgent. The need is now. These ministries have long served their local communities and urgently need immediate help to continue their work when it is needed most. The CCF Board of Directors has agreed that CCF will fully match public donations to these food centers up to $100,000 in total. Cuero Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and, for those that donate, we will send a tax deductible receipt.
Donations may be mailed or brought to the Cuero National Bank drive-through, located at 1800 N. Esplanade. Those wishing to donate are asked to make checks to Cuero Community Foundation. Please use the memo field to note your preferred food pantry for the allocation of your donation. Those wishing to mail in contributions are to mail to: Cuero Community Foundation, c/o David Kleinecke, Cuero National Bank, P.O. Box 889, Cuero, TX 77954. In order to acknowledge donations and send a tax deductible receipt, donors are asked to include a return mailing address.
Texas is highly independent and Texas strong. Let’s continue to make DeWitt County strong also. I hope you take the time to read and consider donating to the food pantry of your choice in DeWitt County. Learn more about the grant and CCF by visiting www.cuerocommunityfoundation.com or email info@cuerocommunityfoundation.com.
Stay safe and thank you for your consideration.
Bill Blackwell