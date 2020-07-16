Editor:
Our county commissioners finally saw fit to do the right thing – give the taxpayers of Goliad County their money back. I suspect that it was the large turnout of concerned taxpayers at last Wednesday’s special session who objected to the commissioner’s stance to keep the money which finally convinced the commissioners to turn the money back over to the General Fund. There is no doubt in this taxpayer’s mind that this was the right thing to do.
This was good news for Goliad taxpayers. The county will not default on its debt nor have to raid the Rainy-Day Fund, as commissioners for Precinct 4 suggested. “It is the taxpayers money,” he said. Well, so is the money that was supposedly lost. This “lost” money was the purpose of Wednesday’s meeting. I can only speculate what purpose the commissioners had for the money no one knew existed. Humbug! How can anyone misplace $2.9 million or almost 30% of the yearly budget? I would have been fired long ago.
Wednesday’s meeting was an example of Goliad taxpayers finally expressing their dissatisfaction with the way things are happening in Goliad County. First, it was the county judge, unsuccessfully, trying to bring charges against the commissioners. Now, according to the Victoria Advocate, it seems that the commissioners have retaliated against county judge and brought charges against him.
It seems to me, that if the Commissioners Court was paying attention to their business, rather than fighting amongst themselves, these monies would not have been lost. It’s a simple matter of addition and subtraction. I expect our commissioners to be able to do addition and subtraction.
The above is the good news for Goliad taxpayers; however, I believe some unanswered questions remain.
First, as our commissioners stated, a vote is required to return the monies to the General Fund. I ask, where when and where did the vote to give the precincts money occur? What was its purpose?
Secondly, if these monies were sitting in precinct accounts, why was it not being used for county operations. When there were already enough funds in the precinct’s accounts to fund county operations for about three years, why were Goliad taxpayers subjected to additional taxes?
Lastly, the commissioners re-enacted a Road and Bridge Tax of $0.15/$100 of property valuation to make up budget shortfalls. This tax has a dubious legitimacy. It is a tax that existed only because our Commissioners Court forgot to repeal the tax. Why does this not surprise me?
Wednesday night’s turnout is an indication that Goliad taxpayers are finally expressing their frustration and dissatisfaction with our County Operations. Goliad County has the highest taxes in the area, and our real estate values are inflated to allow the county to collect more tax revenue.
I submit to the voters of Goliad County that the only way to make changes is to change members of our Commissioners Court. Our current court does not have Goliad taxpayers best interest in mind.
Ernest Alaniz
Goliad County