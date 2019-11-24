Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to inform the residents of Goliad County that I will not be seeking re-election to the position of Goliad County Constable Precinct 1. Twenty years have passed and I feel that it is time for me to retire and honorably step down.
Not many elected officials get to experience five terms in office, as I have. This was made possible by simply treating people with dignity and respect.
I would like to thank God for His guidance and protection while I conducted the duties of the constable’s office.
To my constituents, I appreciate your trust and confidence you have placed in me throughout my law enforcement career. I will forever by grateful for your support. I feel privileged to have been able to work alongside some outstanding county officials throughout the years who did what was best for the County of Goliad. I thank you for that.
My family and I have been blessed to be a part of a great community with great people and great schools. I will now get to enjoy spending more time with family, current projects and maybe go on an occasional fishing trip.
Best regards,
Michael DeLaGarza, Goliad County Constable Precinct 1