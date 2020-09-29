Editor:
Cuero Health, including Cuero Regional Hospital, would like to extend their thanks to Southwest Medical Associates for providing free snow cones to both Cuero Health staff, as well as the community at large on Sept. 14. Thank you to Southwest Medical Associates for providing this community celebration for Cuero Regional Hospital and our beloved community in honor of Cuero Regional Hospital’s 50th anniversary. Thank you also to the Miss Cuero Court for assisting with the event and helping to share information with attendees in our upcoming Virtual Turkey Trot 5K.
Cuero Regional Hospital also celebrated the 50th milestone with a time capsule burial on Sept. 8. Cuero Regional Hospital board members, DeWitt Medical Foundation board members, medical staff leaders, volunteer leadership and senior leaders attended the event held on the campus of the hospital. We’d like to extend a special thank you to Mayor Sara Post Meyer for her welcoming remarks, Dr. Dan Dugi for his prayer, Dr. Raymond Reese for sharing memories over the 50-year period, and all attendees that joined us in person, as well as watched the event on Cuero Regional Hospital’s Facebook page. We’d like to thank Ful-O-Pep Ranch & Garden Center of Cuero for donating our time capsule, which was filled with photos and mementos from the past 50 years.
Fifty years of caring. We look forward to future, continuing to provide compassionate care to those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all we do.
Emily Weatherly
Marketing & Development Director
Cuero Regional Hospital