Editor:
In the Oct. 17, 2019 edition of the Advance-Guard Press, Bill Clough, Goliad editor of the Advance-Guard Press, wrote in his op-ed “Clough Links” accusing the Goliad ISD School Board and myself of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act and insinuating GISD is not being transparent. I can assure everyone, GISD has not violated the Texas Open Meetings Act and is compliant with all transparency and legal postings as required by the Texas Education Agency.
Dave Plymale, Superintendent of Schools Goliad ISD