Editor:
The Fannin 4H, Goliad County Schools, Vistra Coleto Creek Power Plant, and private donations partnered with H-E-B. Grocery to provide Christmas hams for the commodity distribution held on Dec. 17.
The 4-H raised and donated $500 to the Goliad County Outreach in November to help our local community suffering from economic hard times due to COVID-19 virus. The group also bagged 170 grocery boxes for the distribution on Thursday. Vistra donated $1,000 and H-E-B. presented the Outreach with a gift card. Goliad Middle School provided a large number of canned goods and the Student Council provided a donation from the funds raised from plucking turkey feathers. Many thanks and hats off to those fine organizations.
“Equally important, a big thank you to the volunteers who support the efforts of the Outreach twice a month and some volunteers who help unload the trucks, restack pallets of food, load freezers and clean the spaces on a regular bases. This facility could not function without donated funds and just as important, the volunteers,” says GCO President Tony Kouba.
The Outreach is always welcoming volunteers to assist for a couple of hours at various times of the month to help make ready the facility for the food distribution days. In 2020, the Goliad County Outreach distribute 186,000 pounds of food feeding 3026 families representing 6720 individuals for the year.
May each of you have a merry Christmas and a happy new year. Goodbye to 2020 forever!
Tony Kouba