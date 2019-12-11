Editor:
Goliad ISD school board recently voted to allow some of our teachers to carry firearms, after proper training and background checks – hopefully to prevent school shootings.
Currently, the United States government, the state of Texas and many city municipalities struggle to provide any sort of credible background checks for the lawful carrying of a weapon. Even now, many people who should not have weapons are able to fool the system and get weapons permits.
Does the school district really think they can do a better job, especially when they will be using the same resources as other agencies are using? What will the school district do differently that will result in a more robust background check?
Although, an armed teacher may seem to be a solution to stop an armed shooter carrying an assault weapon, I believe the reasoning is flawed. A shooter’s first instinct when fired upon will be to save himself and fire back. Students will be the collateral damage because the shooter will not care where he is aiming.
I commend the school board for addressing the issue, but I feel they are misguided in their approach. It requires a certain kind of courage and mindset to be able to use lethal force against a fellow human being. Any hesitation can lead to tragic consequences.
A more sensible approach would be to hire more Student Resource officers and limit entrance to our campuses. A complete security assessment of our campuses should be made and contingency plans drawn up. Although this means more costs for the district and taxpayers, the alternative will eventually be as costly or, maybe even more, as psychological and physical trauma, and PTSD issues are addressed.
We can no longer sit idly by and hope this never happens to us. Our mindset should be to be prepared – when it does happen. Arming our teachers is not a contingency plan nor a deterrent. It can only lead to additional issues.
Ultimately, this should be an issue for our state government. They cannot continue to ignore an issue which everyone recognizes, yet their focus continues to be growing the state’s economy and constantly cutting our budgets. They forget that our children are our most important resource.
Ernest Alaniz, Goliad