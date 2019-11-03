Editor:
The 4-H and FFA youth of Goliad County have so much to be proud of. They have a community that supports and stands behind them. This abundance of support was visible at the Goliad County Fair Association’s Barn Bash held on Oct. 5.
The fundraising committee would like to say a huge thank you to all those who donated items for the auction, bought a ticket, cooked the steaks, baked desserts, raised their hand during the auction and so much more. The turnout and support was greater than we imagined.
So, even if you didn’t go home with the auction item you had your eye on, you should have had a full stomach and happy heart, knowing your support of Goliad’s youth is very much appreciated.
Allison Ball,Goliad
GCFA Barn Bash Committee 2019