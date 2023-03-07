Editor:
I have been a patient of Goliad Family Practice for many years. We have a physician here named Dr. Denton, who spends time with his patients and cares about us. The medical group who administers Goliad Family Practice is sending Dr Denton somewhere else where he really doesn’t want to go after only 1 1/2 years here in Goliad. This just proves how much this medical group doesn’t care about the citizens of Goliad.
All of his patients like him because he seems to really, really care about us instead of just seeing how fast he can get us out of his office.
We just get used to this doctor and they are going to make us start over again. If enough of us, the patients of Goliad Family Practice, complain enough, we might get to keep Dr. Denton here in Goliad,
They intend to move him within the month, so many of his patients won’t even know about it until they go in for their next doctor appointment.
Bill Yoast
Goliad