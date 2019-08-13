Editor:
What the hey? Goliad, in either its nicety or its naïvety, gave a substantial tax break to the owners of the monstrosity of the gas station going up in town, and these people couldn’t even be bothered to save one of the old oak trees on the site?
This should give one an idea of what these people really think of Goliad, and it shows it isn’t in Goliad’s history or environment.
The city is going to have to hire extra people just to pick up all the trash that place is going to generate, particularly plastic bags.
So sad to see this happening to our once lovely town.
Lisa Ramsey, Goliad