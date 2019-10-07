Editor:
Did the (Goliad) city council have collective amnesia when recently it voted unanimously in favor of a requested variance on behalf of The Texan’s terribly tall, and of questionable design, 60’ sign?
Did they seemingly have a memory lapse by not remembering the often used phrase “history and heritage,” which touts tourism on various pamphlets, brochures and other forms of advertising highlighting this area’s attractions? Was this forgotten or is it a contradiction?
More and more it seems plans for the future do not include consideration or appreciation of the past and therefore are excluded. I’m not singling-out either The Texan or the council and I’m not opposed to commerce, just asking why if merging the here and now with the then and there - common ground- wouldn’t result in a better outcome, offer a broader view and produce greater expansion for future growth? Shouldn’t such incorporation apply to public and government sectors, also?
Being well aware of arguments, “life goes on...adapt, adjust...that was then, this is now,” all of which are true and valid.
Does change demand disruption, dismantling, disrespect? Cannot the principles of compromise and common courtesy be applied and succeed? Is the cost of progress too high when legacy is laid aside?
Just asking!
Mary Anne Welch, Goliad