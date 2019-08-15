Editor:
Progress and prosperity hold promise for a community, as well as individually, because commerce is usually involved. The three are linked as assets one to another.
They can, and usually do, come at a cost in various ways some of which could be considered, given one’s perspective, as invasive, disturbing, disruptive and down right questionable decision making.
My reference is to the destruction of the magnificent 100-400 year old oak trees taken down, cut and mulched in order to make way for the newest Texan location, number five in that chain.
While I have never considered myself a tree-hugger, the sight of the site for this business certainly makes me sad and question the decision making involved. Insult to injury – said trees exchanged for a 60 foot sign? Would not wish to be a rear neighbor.
Mary Anne Welch, Goliad