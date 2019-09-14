Editor:
This letter is to encourage all concerned citizens to attend the city council meeting Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. and protest the proposed action to allow for a variance on sign height that is being requested by the owners of the Texian gas station.
The owners are requesting that they be allowed to erect a sign 60 feet in height. Sixty feet is bad enough, but if they place it on the highest point of the property, it would rise even higher.
I have driven by two of their other gas stations, one in Victoria and one in Cuero. The signs there are not 60 feet. Why do they feel the need to erect a much higher sign here in Goliad? One will be able to see their commercial eyesore from any point at the intersection.
Goliad has other commercial businesses lining the highway, and with the exception of one, they have been good neighbors and have limited their sign heights. These include the convenience/gas stations of Valero/Stripes and Exxon/Circle K; also Dairy Queen, Lowes and Aztec Ford.
There are two other commercial sites at that intersection. Do we really want to start a trend of allowing gigantic commercial signs to tower over all the good things Goliad has to offer?
In addition to the station completely disrupting the everyday lives of residents in at least two neighborhoods through the choice of location and construction, we all would be affected by the garish light pollution the sign is going to produce.
Goliad should be a beacon for history and rich cultural tradition, not for in and out gas stations (or fast food franchises, for that matter). When one tops the hill at the General Zaragoza statue, I don’t want the first thing for them to see is a humongous gas station sign, distracting from the views of La Bahia and the courthouse.
So please, come show your pride in our city by attending this city council meeting Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m., and supporting a ‘no’ vote to allowing the variance.
Sincerely,
Lisa Ramsey, Goliad