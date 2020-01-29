Editor:
A special thank you to the Goliad, Schroeder, Fannin and Ander-Weser Volunteer Fire Departments for answering our call to contain a large grass fire that started on our property and spread into the neighbors’ properties.
These departments arrived very quickly and prevented a serious situation from escalating into something much worse.
Goliad County is very blessed to have these people and equipment available.
We are very grateful for each and every one of you who took the time and effort to come to our aid. God bless you all.
Gerald and Eva Nell Griffith
Adam and Jessica Griffith, Goliad